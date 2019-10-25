PITTSBURGH - A fraternity at the University of Pittsburgh has been suspended after allegations of hazing, a spokesperson for the university confirmed Thursday.
The university received a report last week that the Phi Kappa Theta fraternity might have been involved in hazing, according to the spokesperson.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive news alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Pending an investigation, Phi Kappa Theta has been placed on suspension.
“Our policies and expectations have been made very clear to our students. We encourage all students to reflect on their involvement in our fraternity and sorority community and their organization’s commitment to a culture that values excellence and the wellbeing of its community members,” the spokesperson said in a statement.
TRENDING NOW:
- 'It's time for a snatching.' Woman tricked into kidnapping kids by local constable
- 82-year-old woman dies after house fire in Homestead
- Farmer accused of killing missing brothers, burning their bodies
- VIDEO: Thieves rack up more than $10K during shopping spree in Ross Township with stolen credit cards
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}