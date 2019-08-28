PITTSBURGH - As more states legalize both medical and recreational marijuana, some are concerned users will be driving under the influence.
That's why a team of Pitt researchers created a breathalyzer that can measure the amount of THC in your system.
It took three years to develop a handheld model that could be used by police in the field, according to the team that spoke to our news partners at TribLIVE.com.
It's not yet available to buy, but they have a patent for the device.
Medical marijuana is legal in Pennsylvania and more than 100,000 people have marijuana cards.
While police can test your breath for alcohol, right now they would need a blood or urine sample to test for marijuana.
