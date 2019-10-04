PITTSBURGH - Police are searching for a man they believe tried to abduct a child on Hubbard Street in Brighton Heights.
This incident occurred outside the John Morrow Elementary School on Davis Avenue just after 4 p.m.
When police arrived, they said they spoke with a 10-year-old boy who said he was leaving school when an older man got out of a dark-colored sedan and ran at him. The boy said he hit the man and ran back into the school where police were called.
Police said they are still investigating and have not made any arrests.
This is a breaking story. Channel 11's Michele Newell is heading to the scene and will have a live report during 11 News at 5.
