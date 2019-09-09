  • Hundreds of EQT employees to be laid off

    By: Paul J. Gough

    PITTSBURGH - EQT Corp. is readying plans to lay off around 200 employees in a move that could happen sometime this week.

    Multiple sources told the Business Times about the plans for the layoffs, which would be a significant portion of the 800 or so employees that are working at the downtown Pittsburgh-based natural gas driller. It would be the second round of layoffs at EQT (NYSE: EQT) since January, when about 100 employees were laid off by the previous management team.

    EQT declined comment.

