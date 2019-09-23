  • Sugar and Smoke closed and available to lease in Bloomfield

    By: Tim Schooley

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - The southern comfort food restaurant Sugar and Smoke closed for remodeling earlier this summer and its space anchoring the Bloomfield Liberty Avenue business district is now being marketed for lease.

    While there's been no official permanent closing announcement, and a call was not immediately returned, the windows of the restaurant are papered over and a marketing sign is advertising that the restaurant's space is available.

