PITTSBURGH - Federal Galley, established at Nova Place as an incubator for new restaurateurs, will soon land one of its operators into a new establishment of his own.
Chef Vincent Perri will operate at Federal Galley until April 28 and then work to establish Supper on Penn at 1211 Penn Avenue in the Strip District, according to an announcement by Specialty Group, which represented him in his search.
Perri is expected to be one of the first operators within the Federal Galley to establish a new, fully independent restaurant.
Read more on the Pittsburgh Business Times
