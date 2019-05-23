EDINBORO, Pa. - Edinboro University of Pennsylvania has a new president, effective July 1, following a national search.
Guiyou Huang, chancellor for Louisiana State University of Alexandria since January 2017, was unanimously selected for the post by the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education’s board of governors.
