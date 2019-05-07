  • One of Pittsburgh's best known bridal salons is moving

    By: Patty Tascarella – Senior Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - With the June wedding season looming, one of Pittsburgh’s premiere couture bridal salons sent out a save-the-date of its own, so to speak.

    Anne Gregory for the Bride is relocating from its long-time address in Dormont to the heart of Mt. Lebanon’s business district.

    Related Headlines

    The retailer placed a big sign on the lawn that it will be at the new digs at 733 Washington Road as of Aug. 1.

    CLICK HERE TO READ MORE IN THE PITTSBURGH BUSINESS TIMES.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    Pittsburgh Business Times

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories