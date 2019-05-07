PITTSBURGH - With the June wedding season looming, one of Pittsburgh’s premiere couture bridal salons sent out a save-the-date of its own, so to speak.
Anne Gregory for the Bride is relocating from its long-time address in Dormont to the heart of Mt. Lebanon’s business district.
Related Headlines
The retailer placed a big sign on the lawn that it will be at the new digs at 733 Washington Road as of Aug. 1.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE IN THE PITTSBURGH BUSINESS TIMES.
TRENDING NOW:
- ATM card of missing woman used in days since her disappearance, police expanding search
- Restaurant turns tables on food waste, turning unused portions into short-turn dishes
- Questions continue to linger 1 year after teacher's murder in Aliquippa
- VIDEO: Attempted carjacking ends with suspect in custody in Beaver County
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Pittsburgh Business Times
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}