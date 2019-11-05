  • Penguins, McDonald's team up, bring back Big Mac Attack

    By: Luke Torrance - Digital Producer, Pittsburgh Business Times

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Penguins and McDonald's announced Friday a new, three-year partnership between the two entities.

    As part of the partnership, McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) will continue its Big Mac Attack promotion, in which fans at PPG Paints Arena can win a free Big Mac if the Penguins score during a specially-designated two-minute time period. Should the Penguins do so, fans can receive the Big Mac by showing their ticket stub at participating restaurants within a week of the game, or within three days if using the app.

