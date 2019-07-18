  • Pittsburgh area school districts ranked by lowest average income

    By: By Ethan Lott – Research Director, Pittsburgh Business Times

    PITTSBURGH - It is much easier to pay the bills as a school district when there is a strong tax base to rely upon.

    For the school districts among the 15 poorest in the region, that base does not exist.

    The poorest school district in the region among 125 has residents earning less than $25,000. Twelve other districts' residents fail to top $40,000 in annual median household income, according to the most recent available U.S. Census Bureau data.

    Here is a look at the 15 poorest school districts in the region, based on median household income. CLICK HERE to see the full list from the Pittsburgh Business Times.

