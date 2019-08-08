PITTSBURGH - The Crosstown Boulevard cap project has been years in the making, but preparation work is finally underway.
There will be overnight ramp closures Thursday in the downtown area of I-579.
The cap project will connect the Hill District and Downtown Pittsburgh by creating a green space over the highway that currently splits the two neighborhoods.
