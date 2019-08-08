  • Work begins on Crosstown Expressway to prepare for cap project

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - The Crosstown Boulevard cap project has been years in the making, but preparation work is finally underway.

    There will be overnight ramp closures Thursday in the downtown area of I-579.

    Related Headlines

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    The cap project will connect the Hill District and Downtown Pittsburgh by creating a green space over the highway that currently splits the two neighborhoods.

    Watch Trisha Pittman's full report above to see which ramps will be closed which nights this week.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories