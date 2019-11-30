  • 3-alarm fire at business has crews calling for more help

    Updated:

    WARRENDALE, Pa. - Emergency responders rushed to a business in northern Allegheny County on Saturday morning for a fire that went to three alarms.

    You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for Allegheny County newsCLICK HERE to find out how.

    The fire was at Atlantic Irrigation Specialties, Inc. on Wallace Road in Warrendale.

    Smoke was billowing as crews fought the blaze, and Wallace Road was closed down for a time.

    We're still working to gather more details. Keep checking back for updates.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories