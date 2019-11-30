WARRENDALE, Pa. - Emergency responders rushed to a business in northern Allegheny County on Saturday morning for a fire that went to three alarms.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Serious fire in Warrendale, PA. Wallace Road is blocked off at Warrendale Road. #WPXI pic.twitter.com/4xlQhY7cFU— Gigi (@wpxigigi) November 30, 2019
The fire was at Atlantic Irrigation Specialties, Inc. on Wallace Road in Warrendale.
Smoke was billowing as crews fought the blaze, and Wallace Road was closed down for a time.
We're still working to gather more details. Keep checking back for updates.
TRENDING NOW:
- Police pursuit reaches 105 mph through Pittsburgh before troopers can stop driver
- State troopers searching for driver who led police on chase, ran into woods in Beaver County
- Trio arrested after week-long, drug-fueled crime spree in Westmoreland Co., police say
- VIDEO: Head start on holiday deals tempers Black Friday frenzy
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}