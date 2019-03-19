PITTSBURGH - The Allegheny County Health Department announced two additional flu-related deaths on Tuesday.
A man in his mid-80s and woman in her late-60s are the latest victims.
>>RELATED: CDC reports second wave of severe flu cases
"While flu numbers have been significantly lower this flu season compared to last, the virus is still circulating, and residents are encouraged to get their flu shot if they haven’t already done so," ACHD said on Facebook.
