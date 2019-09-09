  • Pittsburgh's mayor travels to Washington to call for vote on gun control

    Updated:

    WASHINGTON D.C. - Pittsburgh's mayor is heading to Washington D.C. Monday to call for a vote on gun control.

    Lawmakers from across the country are returning to work after a five-week summer recess.

    Related Headlines

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive Allegheny County news alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    It's the first time Congress will be in session since the mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton.

    We're looking ahead at what Mayor Bill Peduto plans to say to Congress, on Channel 11 Morning News.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories