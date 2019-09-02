PITTSBURGH - The country's biggest Labor Day parade takes place Monday right here in the city of Pittsburgh.
People in attendance said they couldn’t sit back at home and they needed to stand together and support working Americans.
The parade drove thousands of laborers in special trades and supporters to the streets of the Steel City.
State and local leaders including Gov. Tom Wolf, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald marched.
Politicians and people in attendance said the holiday is more than just a day to grill and relax, it's about equal rights and fair treatment in the workplace.
They said the fact that Pittsburgh’s parade is so popular and continues to grow speaks volumes about the character of this city.
Some even brought their children as a learning experience.
“I had to fight for my equal rights in my workplace and I’m retired now. Thank God! But it’s most definitely important,” Pittsburgher Kim Hassan said.
“We stand on the shoulders of giants who did and fight for workers' right and fight for things like a 40-hour workweek and overtime and vacation and safe working conditions,” Fitzgerald said.
