  • Pittsburgh geography could cause extra challenges for hyperloop projects

    We've been telling you how hyperloop technology could get you from Pittsburgh to Chicago in under an hour, but the geography in Western Pennsylvania could slow any projects down.

    According to our partners at the Trib, the proposals to connect the cities could face challenges and extra costs from tunnels and bridges.

    Right now, officials said they're still working to figure out exactly how much construction would cost.

