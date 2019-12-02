We've been telling you how hyperloop technology could get you from Pittsburgh to Chicago in under an hour, but the geography in Western Pennsylvania could slow any projects down.
According to our partners at the Trib, the proposals to connect the cities could face challenges and extra costs from tunnels and bridges.
Related Headlines
Right now, officials said they're still working to figure out exactly how much construction would cost.
RELATED STORIES:
- Pittsburgh to Cleveland in 9 minutes? There is new funding to study the possible Hyperloop route
- Pa. Turnpike commission has until spring to finish Hyperloop study
- Pittsburgh to Chicago Hyperloop inching closer to reality
- Big endorsement brings Hyperloop one step closer to reality
- Hyperloop One representative visits our area to promote futuristic project
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}