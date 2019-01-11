PITTSBURGH - City leaders are hoping more money, experience, and preparation will help workers deal with landslides in 2019.
In a one-on-one interview with Channel 11, Pittsburgh’s Department of Mobility and Infrastructure Director Karina Ricks said the city is better prepared to deal with potential issues.
2018 was the wettest year on record, leading to dozens of landslides and millions of dollars in damage.
In response, the city’s landslide remediation budget nearly tripled to $6.8 million for 2019.
