Landslides will continue being issue in Western Pa. in 2019, officials say

Allegheny County Emergency Management officials said landslides to continue being an issue into 2019.
A nearly unprecedented amount of rain has led to dozens of landslides throughout Western Pennsylvania.
The National Weather Service has recorded more than 55” of precipitation in Pittsburgh, the second highest today in the region’s history.
That’s led to landslides beginning last February and continuing with the latest slide on Powers Run Road in O’Hara Township Monday morning.
The road is now back open.
