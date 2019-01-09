PITTSBURGH - A partial landslide is again impacting a familiar road in Pittsburgh’s East End.
Traffic is being forced to yield on Forward Avenue in Squirrel Hill after a partial slide.
To learn more about the city's response to this landslide and others, download the WPXI News App.
It was forced to close several times last winter and spring when the hill over the other side of the road began to slide.
Traffic on either end of the two lane road now has a stop sign so vehicles can safely pass.
Pittsburgh City Councilman Corey O’Connor, who represents the area, said the Department of Mobility and Infrastructure is evaluating the ongoing problems and what needs to be done to fix it long term.
"When we did the big fix on Commercial, that side has stabilized and then all of the water run off has just sped up the issues with the other side which is where we're stuck right now," he said.
Next week, the city is scheduled to do core testing to see the strength of the road and how much work will be needed to fix it.
RELATED:
- VIDEO: Landslides will continue being issue in Western Pa. in 2019, officials say
- Allegheny County assembles landslide task force
- Proposed legislation would create state fund to help landslide victims
- Mayor's 2019 budget calls for $6.8M to fix, prevent landslides
- Township to spend more than $2 million to stabilize landslides plaguing neighborhood
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}