Pittsburgh leaders approve $32M for I-579 ‘cap' project

PITTSBURGH - A critical part of Pittsburgh will soon transform.
The City Council has approved $32 million for the project known as the Interstate 579 Cap.
It will link the Lower Hill District and downtown with a 3-acre park built over Crosstown Boulevard.
Work will start in July and last about two years.
