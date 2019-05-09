  • Pittsburgh leaders approve $32M for I-579 ‘cap' project

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A critical part of Pittsburgh will soon transform.

    The City Council has approved $32 million for the project known as the Interstate 579 Cap.

    It will link the Lower Hill District and downtown with a 3-acre park built over Crosstown Boulevard.

    Work will start in July and last about two years.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories