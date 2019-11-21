PITTSBURGH - Department of Permits, Licenses and Inspection Director Maura Kennedy is leaving the Pittsburgh on Friday to become an economic development manager with Amazon's Public Policy team in Washington, D.C.
As of Saturday, Assistant PLI Director Sarah Kinter will be named acting director of the department. Kennedy served in the post for six years.
Related Headlines
Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.
TRENDING NOW:
- Thick smoke pours from Monroeville home where firefighters battled fire
- Cleveland company selling 'Pittsburgh started it' t-shirts following Steelers, Browns brawl
- John Chapman's first wife says he was involved with several women during their marriage
- VIDEO: Mom furious about tattoo daughter got during class at local high school
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Pittsburgh Business Times
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}