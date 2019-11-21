  • Pittsburgh loses PLI director to Amazon

    By: Patty Tascarella  – Senior Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Department of Permits, Licenses and Inspection Director Maura Kennedy is leaving the Pittsburgh on Friday to become an economic development manager with Amazon's Public Policy team in Washington, D.C.

    As of Saturday, Assistant PLI Director Sarah Kinter will be named acting director of the department. Kennedy  served in the post for six years.

