Pittsburgh Marathon 2018: What you need to know

PITTSBURGH - The 2018 Dick’s Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon kicks off downtown Sunday.
We’ll keep you updated on the winners, along with continuing coverage throughout the event. Check back for full coverage on Sunday on WPXI.com.
Related Headlines
RELATED: 11 things to know about the 2018 Pittsburgh Marathon
Around 40,000 runners are expected to participate in the festivities this weekend. This is the 10th annual Pittsburgh Marathon.
Here is everything you need to know going into the event:
TRENDING NOW:
- Man killed after shooting in Shadyside
- 1 person killed after being ejected from motorcycle, struck by tractor-trailer
- Teen stabbed with scissors after pulling student's dress up, police say
- VIDEO: Ross Park Mall to offer premium paid parking
Where does the race go?
- Marathon runners will weave through 26.2 scenic miles of riverfront trails, historic parks, neighborhoods and attractions.
- Runners will pass each stadium of the three Pittsburgh sports teams: the Penguins, Pirates, and Steelers.
- The course has remained unchanged since 2013, but the time limit has increased to seven hours.
What you can expect Sunday
- The Dick's Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon starts at 6:50 a.m.
- USATF Half Marathon Championships starts at 6:55 a.m.
- UPMC Health Plan Pittsburgh Half Marathon Course starts at 7:05 a.m.
- FedEx Ground Pittsburgh Marathon Relay starts at 7:05 a.m.
- Finish Line Festival goes from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m.
How to get around
Sunday May 6 - Marathon, Half Marathon and Relay
- Downtown road closures will begin at 1:30 a.m Sunday and continue through 5 p.m.
- Click here for a detailed map if you plan on traveling downtown Sunday.
For information on parking, click here.
For Port Authority detours, click here.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}