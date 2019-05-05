PITTSBURGH - All runners have crossed the starting line for the 2019 Dick's Pittsburgh Marathon.
The winners of the 2019 Dick's Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon were Boniface Kongin of Kenya (2:10:34) and the first woman has yet to cross the finish line.
26.2 Miles in 2:10:34 is incredible! Huge congratulations to Gold Medal Winner of the Men's Division of the @DICKS Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon: Boniface Kongin#RunnerofSTEEL #MOVEPittsburgh pic.twitter.com/5XYoOsXgK6— Pittsburgh Marathon (@PGHMarathon) May 5, 2019
The USA Track and Field half-marathon ended with winners Leonard Korir (1:01:52) and Stephanie Bruce (1:10:43) taking the medals for the men's and women's division.
Congratulations to the 2019 @usatf Half Marathon Championship Winner Leonard Korir (1:01:52) and Stephanie Bruce @Steph_Rothstein (1:10:43). Thank you @sports_pgh for supporting American athletes! #USATFHalfChamps #MOVEPittsburgh pic.twitter.com/t0N96ESqyf— Pittsburgh Marathon (@PGHMarathon) May 5, 2019
The UPMC Health Plan Pittsburgh Half Marathon winners were Antonio Cardona Rodriguez (1:05:08) and Stephanie Bonk (1:22:02.)
Our winners of the @UPMCHealthPlan Pittsburgh Half Marathon have crossed the finish line! Congratulations Antonio Cardona Rodriguez (1:05:08) AND Stephanie Bonk (1:22:02) #MOVEPittsburgh— Pittsburgh Marathon (@PGHMarathon) May 5, 2019
The PNC Bank Handcycle Division ended with winner Attila Domos.
Congrats to all finishers of the @PNCBank Handcycle Division of the 2019 DICK'S Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon and winner Attila Domos #MOVEPittsburgh pic.twitter.com/WH5D3UrmwR— Pittsburgh Marathon (@PGHMarathon) May 5, 2019
We'll keep you updated with the winners and continuing coverage of the Marathon events. Look for full coverage on Sunday on WPXI.com.
The 5K and Kids Marathon took place Saturday morning outside PNC Park on the North Shore.
“Get some greyhound power!” Says the @steelcitygreys Anna, the greyhound, “High-Paws” runners near @PNCparkNEWS Thousands came out to run the 5k leg of the @PGHMarathon #WPXI pic.twitter.com/ED1fSXcd7U— Gigi (@wpxigigi) May 4, 2019
Nearly 7,000 kids took part in the Kids Marathon.
Streets closed around the stadium will reopen in time for the Pittsburgh Pirates hosting the Oakland Athletics at 7 p.m.
There are also street closures downtown in preparation for Sunday's marathon.
A portion of the Boulevard of the Allies -- where the finish line will be for Sunday's race -- is already closed.
Additional downtown closures will start at 1:30 a.m. Sunday and last until 2:30 p.m.
About 40,000 runners will take part in that race.
Organizers expect there will be around 200,000 spectators.
Pittsburgh police will tow any vehicles that are parked along the race routes.
