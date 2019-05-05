  • Tens of thousands of people participate in annual Pittsburgh Marathon

    PITTSBURGH - All runners have crossed the starting line for the 2019 Dick's Pittsburgh Marathon.

    The winners of the 2019 Dick's Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon were Boniface Kongin of Kenya (2:10:34) and the first woman has yet to cross the finish line.

    The USA Track and Field half-marathon ended with winners Leonard Korir (1:01:52) and Stephanie Bruce (1:10:43) taking the medals for the men's and women's division.

    The UPMC Health Plan Pittsburgh Half Marathon winners were Antonio Cardona Rodriguez (1:05:08) and Stephanie Bonk (1:22:02.)

    The PNC Bank Handcycle Division ended with winner Attila Domos.

    The 5K and Kids Marathon took place Saturday morning outside PNC Park on the North Shore.

    Nearly 7,000 kids took part in the Kids Marathon.

    Streets closed around the stadium will reopen in time for the Pittsburgh Pirates hosting the Oakland Athletics at 7 p.m.

    There are also street closures downtown in preparation for Sunday's marathon.

    A portion of the Boulevard of the Allies -- where the finish line will be for Sunday's race -- is already closed.

    Additional downtown closures will start at 1:30 a.m. Sunday and last until 2:30 p.m.

    About 40,000 runners will take part in that race.

    Organizers expect there will be around 200,000 spectators.

    Pittsburgh police will tow any vehicles that are parked along the race routes.

     

