PITTSBURGH - A Pittsburgh paramedic was suspended after he made a derogatory comment on social media about police officers.
David Morris, who has been with the department for 30 years, posted the comment on Facebook in response to a reference to police officers. The comment read: “That’s why I don’t care when one of them (officers) goes down.”
A spokesperson with Pittsburgh Public Safety told Channel 11 that the matter has been “referred to human resources” and Morris “has been placed on leave pending the review.”
Morris is currently on paid suspension during the investigation.
Channel 11's Gabriella DeLuca spoke with the paramedic's attorney, who says what he expects to happen with his client's job – on 11 News at 6.
