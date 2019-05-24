PITTSBURGH - I choose you.... Pikachu-shaped cheeseburger! A new Pokémon themed pop-up bar will set up shop in Pittsburgh.
According to our news partners at TribLive.com, PokeBar Pittsburgh will give Pokémon lovers the chance to experience the game in real life starting Oct. 13.
People at the bar will be divided into seven regions, and each session of the monster-catching game will include two hours of hunting, battling and catching time, according to a news released obtained by TribLive.com.
There will be Pokémon burgers, games, themed cocktails and prizes.
Tickets are $35.
