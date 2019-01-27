Pittsburgh police investigating pedestrian accident

PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police are investigating a pedestrian accident that happened early Sunday morning in South Oakland
Police said they responded to the Boulevard of the Allies and Juliet Street around 3:30 a.m.
When officers arrived, they found a man lying on the ground with a possible leg injury, according to police.
Police said they believe the man stepped into the car as it was being driven on the Boulevard of the Allies.
The driver didn't stop, according to police.
The man was transported to a hospital in stable condition to be evaluated.
Pittsburgh police are still investigating.
