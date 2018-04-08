  • Pittsburgh police searching for missing woman

    Pittsburgh police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing woman.

    Kim Moscatiello, 59, was last seen Wednesday evening at a residence in the 1200 block of Lakewood Drive in Pittsburgh's West End neighborhood, police said.

    Anyone with information is asked to call Pittsburgh Police Missing Persons detectives at (412) 323-7141.

