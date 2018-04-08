Pittsburgh police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing woman.
Kim Moscatiello, 59, was last seen Wednesday evening at a residence in the 1200 block of Lakewood Drive in Pittsburgh's West End neighborhood, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Pittsburgh Police Missing Persons detectives at (412) 323-7141.
TRENDING NOW:
- Residents evacuated after apartment building collapses near Route 30
- PHOTOS: April snowfall across Western Pa.
- Son of former Penguins defenseman one of 14 killed in Canada bus crash
- VIDEO: Penguins fan writes and performs his very own fight song
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}