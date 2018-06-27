Pittsburgh Post-Gazette to cut printing schedule to 5 days a week

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette will cut its printing schedule to five days a week beginning in August.
The lone daily newspaper in the city announced the change in a letter to the Newspaper Guild of Pittsburgh, the employees' union.
The P-G did not specify which days it would not print.
The newspaper, which traces its roots back to the 18th century, cited its evolution into a digital product as a reason for the shift.
