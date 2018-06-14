0 Cartoonist Rob Rogers says Post-Gazette fired him

After a protracted dispute that made national headlines, editorial cartoonist Rob Rogers said Thursday he’s been fired by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Rogers announced the move in brief posts on social media.

Sad to report this update: Today, after 25 years as the editorial cartoonist for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, I was fired. — Rob Rogers (@Rob_Rogers) June 14, 2018

"Sad to report this update: Today, after 25 years as the editorial cartoonist for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, I was fired," he wrote on Facebook.

A former Pulitzer Prize finalist, Rogers hasn’t had a cartoon published in the newspaper for weeks. He said the paper was choosing not to run cartoons critical of President Trump and his policies.

Last week, the P-G released a statement saying, “This is an internal, personnel matter we are working hard to resolve. It has little to do with politics, ideology or Donald Trump. It has mostly to do with working together and the editing process.”

Rogers’ absence from the opinion pages has sparked fierce criticism of the paper across the country, and a rally in support of Rogers was held in Pittsburgh earlier this week.

On Thursday afternoon, Mayor Bill Peduto released a statement on Rogers’ firing.

“I’ve known Rob a long time. That has never stopped him from publishing cartoons that are critical of me, of my policy positions, or of my actions (or inactions) in office. He’s even made fun of my weight,” Peduto said. “But he is one of the best in the world at his time-honored craft, and I know people of all political persuasions stand with me in support of him, even if the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette regrettably does not.”

