MARIANNA, Pa. - A grand jury report on child sex abuse in Pennsylvania Catholic churches revealed four priests were involved in a ring of sexual violence and child pornography.
Two of the priests worked in Washington County: the Rev. Francis Pucci worked in McDonald, Burgettstown and Washington; Richard Zula worked in Marianna, where he wrote some shocking handwritten notes.
Zula was the priest at Sisters of St. Mary and Ann in Marianna from 1984 to 1986.
The grand jury reviewed his handwritten notes, which included the name of a child victim at the top of the page, and other victims below.
It listed parties at the Marianna rectory with alcohol, marijuana, sex and whips.
Immaculate Conception priests John Bauer and Michael Romero were listed by several victims as operating together. Romero is now dead.
Two victims said Bauer and Romero made them drink alcohol heavily after Mass and during road trips.
They also said the priests often wanted to "wrestle" and took them on road trips.
Bauer is currently serving at two churches in Carmichaels.
