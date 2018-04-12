Pittsburgh Public School teachers vote to ratify all three contracts

PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Federation of Teachers just voted to ratify all three new contracts with the school district.
Pittsburgh teachers threatened to strike in February until these agreements were reached.
The new agreements expire in June 2020.
The Pittsburgh Board of Education still has to vote on the contracts.
