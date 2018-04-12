  • Pittsburgh Public School teachers vote to ratify all three contracts

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Federation of Teachers just voted to ratify all three new contracts with the school district.

    Pittsburgh teachers threatened to strike in February until these agreements were reached.

    The new agreements expire in June 2020.

    The Pittsburgh Board of Education still has to vote on the contracts.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pittsburgh Public School teachers vote to ratify all three contracts

  • Headline Goes Here

    Teachers get bats as a reminder to fight back in a shooting

  • Headline Goes Here

    Teachers get bats as a reminder to fight back in a shooting

  • Headline Goes Here

    Teachers charged in sexual assault of student

  • Headline Goes Here

    Kansas considers making schools liable for not arming staff