0 Man wanted for questioning in killing of woman, wounding daughter found dead

STOWE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - UPDATE 3:18 P.M.: Police say Allen died in an apparent suicide. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office has yet to make a formal ruling.

UPDATE 1:40 P.M.: Police said the man wanted for the double shooting in Stowe Township that killed a mother and wounded her daughter has been found dead in Homewood.

PREVIOUS STORY

A woman is dead and her 15-year old daughter wounded in a double shooting Stowe Township Wednesday morning.

Sources tell Channel 11 police are looking for Jamar Ray Allen, 42. Police say he is wanted for questioning and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Police believe he's driving a maroon or burgundy Hyundai Sonata with Pennsylvania registration tag KKW8195.

Police have been searching for Allen the past two weeks when police said he held a juvenile girl at knifepoint while sexually assaulting her. Police said he fled when she screamed for help.

Investigators tell Channel 11 the mother and daughter were found shot in an apartment building Wednesday in the 1100 block of Island Avenue just after 7 a.m.

Investigators said the woman died at the scene and the teen is in critical but stable condition at the hospital.

Witnesses told Channel 11 they woke up to the sound of gunshots then saw police outside the apartment.

