A deacon who works in Etna was arrested Tuesday for alleged inappropriate contact online with a police officer posing as a minor.
In a release, Bishop David Zubik said he was “distressed” to learn of Rosendo Dacal’s arrest at his Washington County home.
“The charges against Deacon Dacal are disturbing,” he said. “I have pledged to civil authorities the full cooperation of the Diocese of Pittsburgh in their investigation.”
Dacal has served All Saints Parish in Etna and the Allegheny County Jail since 2011, Zubik said, adding that the diocese had no knowledge of his alleged activities.
