Pittsburgh Public Schools defends decision after not canceling classes Wednesday

PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Public Schools is defending its decision after not canceling classes Wednesday morning when snow fell across the region, creating treacherous driving conditions.
In a post on Facebook, the district said they expected the snow to come a little later when kids were already in school.
Channel 11's Aaron Martin is questioning the district on the decision and if they have any regrets, on Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- Salt truck overturns in Pittsburgh neighborhood; driver taken to hospital
- Husband leaves wife to die in hot tub, but he gets caught on video surveillance, police say
- LIVE UPDATES: Snow, wintry mix leading to deteriorating road conditions
- VIDEO: Over $12 Million in Meth Hidden In Frozen Strawberries
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}