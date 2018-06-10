0 Pittsburgh quadruplets have long list of accomplishments

These four classmates have more than a few things in common. They are all congressional gold medal winners, the highest award given to teens by Congress. They are all AP Scholars, National Merit finalists and National History Bee competitors.

The biggest thing they all share is a birthday. All four are siblings, born on the same day in August.

The Pittsburgh quadruplets are now 17 years old, and are ready to go from being home-schooled in one classroom to setting off to universities across the northeast.

Rajan Alagar is going to Cornell University to major in biology on a pre-med track. Krishnan Alagar picked the same school, but will be in the undergrad business program. Jaya is heading to Williams College in Massachusetts to study history and chemistry, while Indra will be at Boston University for the undergrad medical program.

They all credit one person with helping them get to this point; their mom.

Mary Beth Alagar home-schooled her children, and says it all starts with a plan.

"When they were younger, at the beginning of the school year, we sat down and did goals," Alagar said. "Goals for the year, goals for the longer term, we talked about it. That was the culture."

The quadruplets have similar sports interests: Varsity swimming and tennis.

But each have their own personality and uniqueness.

Piano is what makes me different from the rest of my siblings," Indra told Channel 11.

Jaya said she is more outgoing than her siblings.

"We all push each other to achieve different things," Jaya said. "I think it is a very good balance we strike between motivation, drive and hard work."

They say it all comes back to one drive, curiosity.

"You have to have an engrained sense of curiosity," Rajan said. "You can't be satisfied with knowing the bare minimum, you have to be willing to go above and beyond."

