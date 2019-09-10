PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh ranks as one of the most successful turnaround city among Rust Belt regional metros in a new study.
A commercial real estate blog recently posted a study called, "Rust Belt Cities Ranked: The Most Successful Comeback Stories," measuring 17 metros typically in the greater north and midwest with some level of manufacturing heritage for how they've done in overcoming economic changes.
Related Headlines
Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.
TRENDING NOW:
- Person hit by vehicle on Route 48, road closed
- Man smells smoke, gets himself and two children out of Pittsburgh home
- Police: Football fan threatened New England Patriots for signing Antonio Brown
- VIDEO: Remembering the tragic crash of Flight 427 25 years later
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Pittsburgh Business Times
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}