PITTSBURGH - It took less than an hour for Pittsburgh to welcome its first baby of 2019.
Miles Everett was born at 12:37 a.m. at Excela Health to parents Jaclyn and Christopher Bartko of North Irwin. He's their first child.
Baby Miles weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces and was 18.5 inches long.
Jaclyn's due date was Jan. 7 but the ultrasound tech told her she would deliver on New Year's Day and she was right!
The first baby born at Magee Womens Hospital came into the world at 12:55 a.m.
Carsyn Salvati (pictured above) weighed 7 pounds and 1 ounce and was 21 inches long.
Her parents are Nikita Harbison and Daniel Salvati.
Congrats to all the new moms and dads.
