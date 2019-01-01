  • Pittsburgh's first babies of 2019 born just minutes into new year

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - It took less than an hour for Pittsburgh to welcome its first baby of 2019.

    Miles Everett was born at 12:37 a.m. at Excela Health to parents Jaclyn and Christopher Bartko of North Irwin. He's their first child.

    Baby Miles weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces and was 18.5 inches long.

    Jaclyn's due date was Jan. 7 but the ultrasound tech told her she would deliver on New Year's Day and she was right!

    TRENDING NOW:

    The first baby born at Magee Womens Hospital came into the world at 12:55 a.m.

    Carsyn Salvati (pictured above) weighed 7 pounds and 1 ounce and was 21 inches long.

    Her parents are Nikita Harbison and Daniel Salvati.

    Congrats to all the new moms and dads.

     
     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories