PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Public Schools may soon be forced to cut some of its bus routes due to a driver shortage.
11 Investigates has been reporting on the driver shortage for two years, and now it’s starting to impact the region’s largest city.
The district told Channel 11 it is looking at several options, which include having students who attend Pittsburgh Arlington K-8 and several other schools walk to class.
Another option is to shift students from Pittsburgh Carrick High School, CAPA, Pittsburgh Science and Technology Academy and Pittsburgh Schiller 6-8 onto Port Authority buses.
Finally, district leaders are considering adjusting start times at some schools to reduce the demand on buses.
“We are currently seeking input from families directly impacted by the proposed changes via a survey. We have also held stakeholder meetings with the District’s Parent Advisory Committee and principals of impacted schools,” the district said in a statement to Channel 11.
