PITTSBURGH - Two people were shot early Thursday morning in Pittsburgh's Terrace Hill Village neighborhood.
It happened on Oak Hill Drive around 2 a.m. which is on the border with West Oakland.
Police were alerted to the incident through a ShotSpotter alert, as well as several 911 calls.
Officers recovered two guns. One man was taken to the hospital and the other didn't need treatment.
