  • Large police presence in Pittsburgh's St. Clair neighborhood

    PITTSBURGH - SWAT officers have responded Tuesday to a street in Pittsburgh’s St. Clair neighborhood.

    The incident was reported about noon in the area of Kohne and Fisher streets.

    Pittsburgh police tell Channel 11 they were serving an arrest warrant for aggravated assault, but the suspect is refusing to come out.

    This is a breaking story. Channel 11's Marlisa Goldsmith is at the scene working to learn more. She will have a live report from the scene on 11 News at 5.

