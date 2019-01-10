PITTSBURGH - WPXI’s Trisha Pittman gives you the latest accidents and alternate routes every 10 minutes on Channel 11 News from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
Follow Trisha on Twitter and Facebook.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
TRENDING NOW:
- Sausage products recalled due to possible rubber contamination
- Mon Valley residents told to limit outdoor activities due to air quality concerns
- Man accused of kidnapping, rape in our area nearly 20 years ago arrested
- VIDEO: Police arrest man accused of stealing jar full of money intended for underprivileged kids
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}