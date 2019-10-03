  • It's the warmest start to October in Pittsburgh since 1927

    It’s been a very warm start to the month of October with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s. Channel 11's Danielle Dozier did some research and found that this October is the third-warmest start to an October on record. Records are from 1875. It also marks the warmest start to an October (1st-2nd) since 1927 when the average temperature was 78 degrees. 

    The summer-like temperatures will continue for one last day Thursday before a strong cold front moves in and drops temperatures into the 50s by Friday morning. Highs will be cooler than, or closer, to average (upper 60s) in the days ahead.

