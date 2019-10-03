It’s been a very warm start to the month of October with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s. Channel 11's Danielle Dozier did some research and found that this October is the third-warmest start to an October on record. Records are from 1875. It also marks the warmest start to an October (1st-2nd) since 1927 when the average temperature was 78 degrees.
I did some research and found that this October is the 3rd-warmest start to an October on record (Records from 1875). It's also the warmest start to an October since 1927! #Pittsburgh #PAwx #summerfeel pic.twitter.com/40uwQnLUpN— Danielle Dozier WPXI (@DanielleDozier) October 3, 2019
The summer-like temperatures will continue for one last day Thursday before a strong cold front moves in and drops temperatures into the 50s by Friday morning. Highs will be cooler than, or closer, to average (upper 60s) in the days ahead.
TRENDING NOW:
- Grandparents question hospital's actions prior to nationwide hunt for couple and their newborn
- Coroner called to crash that shut down Beaver County road for several hours
- Dashcam captures thief's priceless expression as he's caught in act
- VIDEO: 'I just felt helpless.' Man followed home from bank, robbed of $2,000
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}