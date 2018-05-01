PITTSBURGH - We still don’t know where Pittsburgh stacks up among the top 20 cities vying for Amazon’s second headquarters.
If Amazon selects Pittsburgh, it would bring 50,000 jobs and $5 billion in investments.
It could also give the Pittsburgh rental market a boost, according to a new study.
According to a study done by real estate company Zillow, the rental market in Pittsburgh is declining. Getting Amazon HQ 2 could turn that around, causing a 2 percent increase in rent.
The Zillow study also shows rent would still be the lowest of all 20 cities still in the running.
