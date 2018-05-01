  • Pittsburgh would see rent increase with Amazon HQ2, study says

    

    PITTSBURGH - We still don’t know where Pittsburgh stacks up among the top 20 cities vying for Amazon’s second headquarters.

    If Amazon selects Pittsburgh, it would bring 50,000 jobs and $5 billion in investments. 

    It could also give the Pittsburgh rental market a boost, according to a new study. 

    According to a study done by real estate company Zillow, the rental market in Pittsburgh is declining.  Getting Amazon HQ 2 could turn that around, causing a 2 percent increase in rent.  

    The Zillow study also shows rent would still be the lowest of all 20 cities still in the running. 

