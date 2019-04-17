PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium have announced a new, 1-month-old clouded leopard cub.
Zoo officials said Saya, the mom, gave birth to two cubs, but unfortunatley one died shortly after birth.
Saya remained attentive to her remaining cub by nursing and grooming her.
The zoo said while staff monitored Saya and her cub, they noticed the cub wasn't nursing on her own. Keepers and staff decided to step in after more than 12 hours without the cub nursing.
After a veterinary team conducted various tests, the team made the decision to bottle-feed the cub several times a day with a mammal milk supplement containing vitamins and minerals to spur growth and weight gain.
Zoo officials said keepers and staff will continue to care for her at the Animal Care Center.
According to a release, clouded leopards are listed as endangered, with fewer than 10,000 left in the wild.
Join us in wishing Saya, our female clouded leopard, a very happy 3rd birthday! We celebrated yesterday with special treats. 🐾🎂#zooforall _________________________________________________ Fun Fact: Male clouded leopards can grow to be twice the size of an adult female clouded leopard!
TRENDING NOW:
- Motorcyclist accused of trying to run over state trooper on Parkway West
- Man attacked by 2 pit bulls on Mount Washington
- Kennywood is now a Certified Autism Center
- VIDEO: Dog found swimming 135 miles offshore in Gulf of Thailand, rescued by oil rig workers
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}