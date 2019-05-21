Pittsburgh Zoo's clouded leopard cub makes new friend

PITTSBURGH - A 2-month-old clouded leopard cub at the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium has made a new friend!
The cub, whose name will be announced Wednesday morning, was born March 14 to mom Saya and dad Pi.
When zoo staff noticed the cub wasn’t nursing on her own -- despite Saya being attentive -- the decision was made to hand raise her and seek a companion.
After the Pittsburgh Zoo contacted other zoos about finding a companion, Tanganyika Wildlife Park reached out because it had a cub that was also in need of a companion.
The Tanganyika Wildlife Park’s female cub was born four days after the Pittsburgh Zoo’s cub, officials said. She arrived in Pittsburgh late last week.
The cubs were introduced to one another after the cub from Tanganyika Wildlife Park spent a couple days in quarantine, Pittsburgh Zoo officials said.
