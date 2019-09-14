  • Pizza delivery driver robbed in Westmoreland County

    NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. - A pizza delivery driver was robbed late Friday night in Westmoreland County, emergency dispatchers said.

    The robbery was reported about 10:30 p.m. on Fifth Avenue in New Kensington.

    No injuries were reported, according to dispatchers.

    Further information has not been made available.

