PITTSBURGH - A pizza delivery driver stabbed a young man who was part of a group that attempted to rob him late Tuesday night in Pittsburgh, police said.
The driver was delivering pizza to an address near the intersection of Beckfield and Donora streets when several young men approached him and tried to rob him, police said.
One of the young men pulled a gun on the driver, investigators said. That’s when the driver stabbed one of the young men.
A gun was fired during the incident, but no one was struck by bullets, police said.
The group and driver fled the scene.
Shortly before 11 p.m., officers were called to Rhine Place in the city’s Spring Hill-City View neighborhood and found a 17-year-old suffering from a stab wound.
The 17-year-old was taken to a hospital.
Shortly after being called to Rhine Place, a robbery attempt was reported at Frank Pizza on Lowrie Street, police said.
