  • Second strain of flu is usually the worst one, doctors say

    Channel 11 spoke with an ER doctor after a 17-month-old boy died from the flu yesterday in South Park.

    The doctor talked about the Influenza B strain that's now going around and is especially severe for young kids.

    Historically, the second strain of the flu that comes when the flu season is ending is usually the worst one.

    The only positive is that this year's vaccine is a better match for Influenza B.

