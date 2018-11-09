Police arrest 1, searching for 3 others suspected in organized theft ring

Police in two states are looking for suspects who they say are a part of an organized theft ring targeting Macy’s stores in Ohio and now in Pennsylvania.
Police said one suspect, Kenyon Cleveland, 24, was arrested in Boardman, Ohio, Thursday night and is facing charges there and in Robinson Township.
Cleveland and his sister, Kenya, as well as two other suspects, an unidentified man and a woman named Tashay Benford are part of a group of shoplifters that steal high-end merchandise from Macy's stores, according to police.
Police in PA and OHIO say this brother sister team part of an organized theft ring targeting big dept stores ! MUCH more @ 6 on Ch 11! pic.twitter.com/F1JdxZkVaq— renee wallace (@WPXIrenee) November 9, 2018
Police in Ohio told Channel 11 they are investigating the group in connection with a series of retail thefts including other stores, like Dick's Sporting Goods.
Channel 11's Renee Wallace found out why police say they caused such danger to drivers when they made their getaway theft at the Robinson Township Macy's, for Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.
