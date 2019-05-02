PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police have a new furry, four-legged member of their department, and he might just be the cutest member on the force.
The department welcomed Zane Thursday, their first ever comfort dog.
Police say Zane will be used for peer support, critical incidents and community outreach.
In a tweet Thursday, the department says Zane is Hebrew for “gift and prayed for.”
Welcome Zane, the Bureau’s first ever comfort dog for peer support, critical incidents, and community outreach!— Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) May 2, 2019
Zane is Hebrew for “gift and prayed for.” pic.twitter.com/k7A9vDduNd
