    By: Bradford Arick

    PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police have a new furry, four-legged member of their department, and he might just be the cutest member on the force.

    The department welcomed Zane Thursday, their first ever comfort dog.

    Police say Zane will be used for peer support, critical incidents and community outreach.

    In a tweet Thursday, the department says Zane is Hebrew for “gift and prayed for.”

